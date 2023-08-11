NEWS

Reactions As Moises Caicedo Starts Following Chelsea On IG Despite Liverpool Medical Booked

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 327 1 minute read

The reports which came in this morning from multiple sources states that Liverpool have booked a medical for Brighton Midfielder Moises Caicedo, as they looked to have snatched the deal from Chelsea Football Club.

However, information reaching us now have shown that the Ecuador International is now following Chelsea on Instagram despites the Liverpool Medicals booked, and it has sparked a lot of reactions from fans as well.

Checkout some of the reactions from fans on social media after it was discovered that Moises Caicedo is now following Chelsea on Instagram.

This information came in moments ago popular sports journalist, Fabrizio Romano, and it also says that Caicedo has informed Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp that he only wants Chelsea move and will not fly up north today.

What do you have to say about this my fellow readers? You can freely drop your comments with us using the comment section below.

EliGist04 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 327 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

The Coast Is Now Clear for Nigerians to Have Hope on the Administration of the Ruling APC – Agwai

4 mins ago

Players With Most Assists Under Mikel Arteta

6 mins ago

“What Is The Business Of Nigeria In Niger When We Have Serious Issues With Our Democracy? -Bishop Mark Nzukwein,

17 mins ago

Tinubu’s Ministerial Appointments: El-Rufai Withdraws Interest, Recommends Replacement

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button