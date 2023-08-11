Reactions As Moises Caicedo Starts Following Chelsea On IG Despite Liverpool Medical Booked

The reports which came in this morning from multiple sources states that Liverpool have booked a medical for Brighton Midfielder Moises Caicedo, as they looked to have snatched the deal from Chelsea Football Club.

However, information reaching us now have shown that the Ecuador International is now following Chelsea on Instagram despites the Liverpool Medicals booked, and it has sparked a lot of reactions from fans as well.

This information came in moments ago popular sports journalist, Fabrizio Romano, and it also says that Caicedo has informed Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp that he only wants Chelsea move and will not fly up north today.

