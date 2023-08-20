Reactions as MLS shares Photo of David Beckham and Ex-Barcelona players with their Leagues Cup title.

Inter Miami beat Nashville SC 10-9 on penalties in a dramatic fashion to hand David Beckham his first trophy as Co-owner of the club.

After successfully winning the Leagues Cup title on Sunday, Major League Soccer (MLS) has taken to social media to share photo of former Barcelona legendary players, Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba with its Co-owner, David Beckham posing with Inter Miami’s newest trophy.

Major League Soccer (MLS) posted on Facebook: “The Champs are here.”

This Facebook post from Major League Soccer MLS sharing Photo of former Barcelona player with David Beckham alongside the Leagues Cup title has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have called them the fantastic four, while some have called it Barcelona’s connection.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

You will recall that Inter Miami, in their third season of existence, where rock bottom of the Major League Soccer MLS, when Lionel Messi joined a month ago, but Messi along with his former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba transformed the team leading them to Leagues Cup glory.

