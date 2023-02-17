Reactions As Millitary Vehicles Were Seen Entering Lagos As 2023 Election Draws Closer

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A Video currently circulating online has captured the moment Military Vehicles were seen Entering Lagos state amidst the recent chaos in the state and the forthcoming coming general election

It is no longer news that there have been a series of unrest during the election period

Protest has been experienced in several places all over the country as a result of the Naira and fuel Scarcity

However, the election is a few days away and the Military men were seen driving into Lagos in their Military Vehicles

In the viral video that was shared online, the vehicles could be seen moving in a straight line

A media user who captured the moment could be heard saying ” it has set! they rolled soldiers into Lagos. This is Lagos, look at soldiers entering “

Lagosians waiting at the CBN office in Marine, Lagos so they can deposit their old bank notes pic.twitter.com/VPkK50w1i6 — Agba Influencer (@tweetsbygoody) February 17, 2023

