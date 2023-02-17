NEWS

Reactions As Millitary Vehicles Were Seen Entering Lagos As 2023 Election Draws Closer

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 57 mins ago
0 314 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A Video currently circulating online has captured the moment Military Vehicles were seen Entering Lagos state amidst the recent chaos in the state and the forthcoming coming general election

It is no longer news that there have been a series of unrest during the election period

Protest has been experienced in several places all over the country as a result of the Naira and fuel Scarcity

However, the election is a few days away and the Military men were seen driving into Lagos in their Military Vehicles

In the viral video that was shared online, the vehicles could be seen moving in a straight line

A media user who captured the moment could be heard saying ” it has set! they rolled soldiers into Lagos. This is Lagos, look at soldiers entering “

Kindly check out some pictures extracted from the video below

Kindly click on the link below to watch the moment

Kindly read a few reactions below

What are your thoughts on this article

Bodeblogs (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 57 mins ago
0 314 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Tell Me One Of Those States That Peter Obi Is Projected To Win Which APC Won In 2019 – Keyamo

2 mins ago

2023: Nothing Can Stop Tinubu From Winning This Election, Except God- Lekan Gadaffi

3 mins ago

President Buhari Has Good Intentions For Nigerians But Those Around Him Are Deceiving Him- Peter Agu

10 mins ago

I’m Suspecting That Asiwaju Will Come Third, Not Even Second- Daniel Bwala

11 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button