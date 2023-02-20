NEWS

Reactions As Millitary Men Were Seen Trooping Into South East Few Days To The General Election

Photos circulating online have captured the moment Military Vehicles were seen Entering the South East amidst the recent chaos in the state and the forthcoming coming general election

It is no longer news that there have been a series of unrest during the election period in the region

Moreso, there have been Protests in several places all over the country as a result of the Naira and fuel Scarcity

However, the election is a few days away and the Military men were seen driving into the region in their Military Vehicles

In the viral photos that were shared online, the vehicles could be seen moving in a straight line

The military men could be seen heavily armed as they stormed the region

This is coming to ensure the safety of those who will want to exercise their franchise this coming Saturday

