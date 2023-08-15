NEWS

Reactions As Mike Godson Shares Lovely Moments With Son In UK

Popular actor and filmmaker, Mike Godson has taken to his official social media handle to share adorable moments with his son in London, the UK. The video captured a fun time with his look-alike son in his room.

Mike was spotted goofing around with his son as he plays with his toys. He said his little man is enjoying the moment and that it’s playing time and a time to get serious with business.

This video was so lovely to watch as he served father goals. It’s Mike’s first time experiencing fatherhood and it has been an amazing moment. He welcomed his son with his UK-based lover in 2022 and since then, it has been an amazing feeling.

His caption reads, “Little man has got his moments just like daddy. A time to play and time to get serious with business”.

This video triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over them. Also, they admired his son and called him his carbon copy.

