Reactions As Mercy Aigbe Shares New Photos After Winning The Eko Leadership Award For Youth

Mercy Aigbe Hajiya Meena popularly known and called Mercy Aigbe, a popular Nigerian actress has thrilled many of her followers on Instagram with new photos of herself as she revealed that yesterday being the 16th day of July 2023, she got Eko Leadership Award for Youth.

In the photos she shared, she was seen on a nice looking Ankara outfit which made her look superb and awesome. She applied neatly done make up and was also seen on silver colored accessories which complemented to the beauty of the outfit. She took the photos in different positions.

Many fans on seeing the photos reacted as congratulatory messages poured in from fans.

Mercy Aigbe, ever since her rise to fame has been making waves as she now has an impressive fan base on Instagram.

What are your thoughts and feelings concerning the photos? Feel free to drop a comment and follow for more as we will be expecting your feed back on this.

