Reactions As Market Women Sing, Dance To Campaign For Peter Obi In Rivers State

A video currently circulating online has captured a group of market women singing and dancing in solidarity for the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed

The 2023 general election comes up in less than two weeks and supporters have been doing everything within their power to bring the message of their preferred candidate to the people

It is no longer news that the labor party presidential aspirant and his running mate have ended their mega campaigns across the nation after they last visited Lagos state

However, in a bid to continue reaching the people, the former governor of Anambra state was in Enugu on Tuesday before he subsequently moved to Anambra

In Enugu, he visited the coal camp where he met with workers and traders before he stormed Nnewi in In his home state

At the rally in Nnewi, he was received by a mammoth crowd as his supporters all trooped out to support him going into the forthcoming election

However, a video that surfaced online, which showed the women campaigning for him has stirred reactions. In the viral video, the women could be seen singing and dancing as they move around the market. Some of them could be seen waving the labor party flag. They could be heard singing the popular Peter Obi anthem ‘Obi Kekerenke’.

Other women who were with their products could also be seen joining them singing and dancing

