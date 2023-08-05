Reactions as Man United unveils Rasmus Hojlund as their newest signing

Few moments ago, Premier League Giant, Manchester United unveiled 20 year old Denmark International, Rasmus Hojlund as their third summer signing.

The talented forward was unveiled at Old Trafford today before Manchester United game against Racing Club de Lens and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many taking to the comment section to welcome him to the theater of dreams.

In the first photo, Rasmus Hojlund could be clearly spotted holding the Manchester United kit in front of the crowd at Old Trafford, while in the second photo, he could be seen donning the kit and it fits him perfectly well. Recall that few weeks ago, the Red Devil’s reached full agreement with Atalanta for the signing of the Denmark International, the agreed fee between the both teams is said to be around 75 million euros.

Hojlund reportedly touched down Manchester few days back to undergo his medical tests and to also sign his contract with the Red Devil’s. The player has finally been unveiled as a new Man United player and this is definitely a huge news for all the supporters out there.

Rasmus Hojlund is currently one of the finest young talent in Europe, he rose through the ranks at Atalanta some couple of years back and ever since then, he has managed to cement his place as a regular starter for both club and country, he will definitely be a great signing for Erik Ten Hag and his men. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

