Reactions as man shares Throwback photo of Tinubu being conferred with chieftaincy title in Abia.

Twitter user, Jubril A. Gawat has left Nigerians and social media users buzzing after sharing a throwback photo of Nigerian current President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu being conferred with chieftaincy title in Abia State, while he was the Governor of Lagos State.

Sharing a throwback photo of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu being conferred with chieftaincy title in Abia State, Jubril A. Gawat tweeted: “FLASHBACK: President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President @officialABAT being conferred with a Chieftaincy title in Abia State, when he was Governor of Lagos State. 😁😁🇳🇬🇳🇬”

This tweet from Jubril A. Gawat sharing a throwback photo of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu being conferred with chieftaincy title in Abia State has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users, as some have called Tinubu the real Idan, while some have claimed he has many chieftaincy titles.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Nigerians and social media users:

Drop your take on this.

