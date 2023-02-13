This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions As Man Rises Above Crowd To Do Cr7’s Iconic Celebration After Sighting Peter Obi

In a photo that is now making the rounds online, a fervent supporter of labor party presidential candidate Peter Gregory Obi is seen performing the famous “peace of mind celebration” made famous by Cristiano Ronaldo as soon as the candidate appears at a rally in Lagos.

In preparation for the general election later in February, the labor party’s presidential candidate and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, once again swept through Lagos state.

They both held one of their largest rallies in the state a few days ago, as you may remember.

A sizable audience showed up for the demonstration, which was held on Saturday, as supporters traveled from all around the state to show their support.

Furthermore, it should be remembered that the former governor of the Anambra state started the rally on Saturday with a road walk before storming the gathering site at Tafawa Balewa Square, or TBS.

But his Monday visit to the state was also very successful. A sizable audience joined the labor party’s presidential candidate as he traveled to well-known trading locations in the region. He went to the well-known Ladipo market and the computer village.

The picture of the ardent supporter doing the famous celebration, however, has received a lot of comments. Peter obi assaulted computer village just before the photo was taken.

The fan rose tall above everyone else in the popular photo as he performed the celebration.

