Reactions As Man Frames Photo Of Young Boy Who Stood Infront Of Peter Obi’s Convoy In His Room

A photo of a young boy who stood in front of a convoy of the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, has gone viral. The photo, taken at the OBIDATTI rally in Lagos state on Saturday, depicts the moment the boy defied security measures to stand in front of the moving vehicle.

The picture has gained widespread attention and many have shared their interpretations of it. Some have even reached out to support the boy, Yusuf Alabi, financially.

A staunch supporter of the labor party presidential aspirant has now shared framed photos of the event on his social media page. He explained that the picture has brought him joy and that’s why he decided to frame it twice and place it in strategic places in his room.

The pictures have received mixed reactions with many commenting on how quickly the supporter was able to make the frames.

The photo of the brave young boy standing in front of the convoy has sparked discussions and reactions online and offline.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Yusuf Alabi but one thing is for sure, this picture will forever be a part of political history.

