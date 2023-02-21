Reactions as Mammoth Crowd Welcomes Peter Obi at Eke Awka Market

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Labour Party presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi, was welcomed by a mammoth at one of his most recent visits to Eke Awka Market this afternoon. Mr. Peter Obi, at about 1:40 p.m. today, displayed pictures of his appearance in the Eke Awka Market.

Below are some of the pictures at Mr. Obi’s visit to Eke Awka Market:

There were a lot of reactions in the comment section of Mr. Obi’s tweet, which included the following:

According to a Twitter user by the username Omo, “My president, the people of Rivers State are begging you to come back to the state and re-assure the people that you are with them.” A brief stopover will be enough to reassure the people about rivers. I beg you to listen to them.

Another user by the username “Papi Lee” says, “This one is moving from market to market.” Tune into TVC and see what’s happening in Lagos. Mr. Gregory, prepare your congratulations message for Tinubu.

Peter Obi has just a few days to convince people to vote for him ahead of the presidential election, which will take place this Saturday.

TheTirelessWriter (

)