Reactions as LP’s former DG lists 2 decisions Tinubu has made that shows he is courageous

Doyin Okupe, the former Director General of the OBIDATTI Presidential Campaign Council, has pointed out two bold decisions made by President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu since assuming office, illustrating his courage.

Taking to his Twitter page on Thursday, the former Labour Party DG stated that the first significant decision President Tinubu took was the removal of the fuel subsidy. This move was announced on the day of his inauguration and subsequently led to an increase in fuel prices nationwide.

Also, Okupe said that the second crucial decision made by President Tinubu was related to equalizing the foreign exchange. These two decisions, according to Okupe, demonstrate the president’s determination and fearlessness. His statement has sparked considerable discussions and reactions across social media platforms.

