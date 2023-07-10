Reactions As LP Said Peter Obi Did Not Grant Any Interview On Plans To Become President In 2027

The spokesperson for the Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Tanko Yunusa has reacted to the report that the standard flagbearer of the Labour Party in the last presidential election, Peter Obi plans to become President in 2027.

Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State contested and lost the 2023 presidential election to the standard flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is currently in court challenging the victory of the winner.

Tanko Yunusa said; “PETER OBI NEVER GRANTED ANY INTERVIEW ON PLANS TO BECOME PRESIDENT IN 2027. Our attention has been drawn to a publication in the Daily Post and some social media networks on an interview granted by His Excellency Peter Obi to Arise tv.”

He added; “We want to quickly point out that this is the highest level of yellow journalism taken too far all in a bid to change the narrative as there was no time HEPO granted such a nebulous interview to Arise tv.”

He stated further; “For all avoidance of doubt, HEPO did not at anytime grant such an interview to any media organisation in Nigeria or outside the country. Please note!”

The recent tweet by Dr. Tanko Yunusa on his official Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

