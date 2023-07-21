Reactions As LP Lawmaker Lauds Peter Obi After Court Struck Out APC Petition Against Him

Congratulations are pouring in for Chimaobi Sam Otu, a Labour party lawmaker, following his successful win at the Enugu state election tribunal court. Earlier this year, Chimaobi Sam Otu participated in the house of representatives elections, representing Enugu North/South Federal Constituency. To the delight of his supporters, he emerged as the victor and was subsequently sworn into the 10th National Assembly.

However, the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate who had contested against him was dissatisfied with the outcome and decided to challenge Chimaobi’s victory in court. After some legal proceedings, on Friday, Chimaobi took to his Twitter page to inform his followers that the court had dismissed the petition against him due to its lack of merit.

In the wake of his triumph, Chimaobi expressed gratitude to Peter Gregory Obi, the Labor party presidential aspirant, for his support during the election process. Additionally, he extended his appreciation to the dedicated supporters of the Labor party, affectionately known as “Obidients.”

This victory is not only significant for Chimaobi Sam Otu personally but also holds importance for the representation of Enugu North/South Federal Constituency in the 10th National Assembly. His success has garnered positive attention from various quarters, with numerous well-wishers sending their congratulatory messages.

Chimaobi’s win reflects the confidence and trust that the people of Enugu North/South Federal Constituency have placed in him as their chosen representative. By having the petition challenging his victory dismissed, it solidifies his position and strengthens his mandate to serve the interests of his constituents in the National Assembly.

The resolution of this legal challenge marks an essential step in the political landscape, as it clarifies the legitimacy of the election results and upholds the democratic process. With the court’s ruling in his favor, Chimaobi can now focus on fulfilling his duties as a lawmaker and championing the causes he promised to address during his campaign.

Chimaobi Sam Otu’s victory at the Enugu state election tribunal court has been met with widespread congratulations. The outcome not only affirms his position as the elected representative of Enugu North/South Federal Constituency in the 10th National Assembly but also signifies the trust and support he enjoys from his party and his supporters. As he begins his tenure as a lawmaker, he remains grateful to all those who played a part in his success, from his party’s leadership to the dedicated members who rallied behind him throughout the electoral process.

