Reactions As LP Lawmaker Appreciates Peter Obi After Enugu Court Struck Out APC Petition Against His Victory

Congratulations are pouring in for Chimaobi Sam Otu, a member of the Labor party, who emerged victorious in the Enugu state election tribunal court. Chimaobi had contested in the house of representatives elections earlier in the year, representing the Enugu North/South Federal Constituency. His impressive performance led to his declaration as the winner of the election, and he was subsequently sworn in as a member of the 10th National Assembly.

Following his win, the candidate from the All Progressive Congress (APC) who had also competed in the election, decided to challenge Chimaobi’s victory by taking the matter to court. However, the efforts of the APC candidate were in vain, as the court dismissed the petition on Friday, citing a lack of merit.

Chimaobi took to his Twitter page to announce the court’s decision and expressed gratitude for the support he received during the legal challenge. Many people have extended their felicitations to him, acknowledging his hard work and dedication that led to this successful outcome.

With his victory upheld by the court, Chimaobi Sam Otu can now fully focus on his responsibilities as a member of the National Assembly, representing the interests of the Enugu North/South Federal Constituency. The outcome of the court case solidifies his position as the duly elected representative, and he can now continue his legislative work with renewed vigor and determination.

See reactions from social media users below

SOURCE: TWITTER

Quoted (

)