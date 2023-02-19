NEWS

Reactions As LP Kano Gov Candidate And The Entire LP NW PCC Collapses Structure For Asiwaju

In a statement released by Engr Bashir Ishaq, the Director Game Changers for Asiwaju /Shettima, revealed that the Labour Party Kano state Gubernatorial candidate, and the Labour Party Northwest campaign council collapses declared their support for the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and collapsed their whole Northwest structure for Asiwaju.

Some Nigerians have taken to their twitter handle to react to the video. Reacting to the video, a twitter user with the handle name ‘Jay’, commented, “Oga Olusegun, Peter obi movement no get structure. All this one no concern us”.

Another twitter user with the handle name ‘Tunde Gboyinde’ commented, “This is a decisive week, morning are coming. They will know say politics no be moi-moi”.

Another twitter user with the handle name ‘Real Deals’ commented, “Confused PDAPC, party that has no structure, now collapsing structures. How can you collapse what is not in existence? Obidient Is a movement. We never depend on any group criminal campaign council for Oxygen”.

What do you have to say about this?

