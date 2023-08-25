Reactions As LP Chieftain Tells Obidients To Wish 78yrs Old ‘Obidient Grandpa’ A Happy Birthday

The labour party governorship candidate in Delta state, Ken Pela has told the supporters of the labour party presidential aspirant known as Obidients to wish 78 years old Delly Ajufo, who he refers to as ‘OBIdient grandpa’ a happy birthday

The Delta state LP governorship candidate took to his verified Twitter page on Thursday to make the statement and there have been several reactions after his post surfaced online

In a post that he shared on his page, he said that the 78 years old man is a true supporter of the labour party presidential aspirant and by so doing, he was drawn to him the very first time he met him

He, however, told the supporters of the labour party and well meaning Nigerians to say words of prayers for the man

See the post that he shared on his official Twitter page here

See some of the reactions from some people here

Finesthandwriting (

)