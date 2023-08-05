Reactions As LP Chieftain Tackles Obi’s Former DG For Supporting BAT On Use Of Millitary In Niger
Sam Amadi, a labour party chieftain has tackled the former Director General of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, Doyin Okupe for supporting president Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his decision to use millitary intervention in Niger Republic
Recall that ECOWAS, after holding a meeting in Abuja threatened to use millitary intervention in Niger Republic
The statement has generated lots of controversies in the country after it was said
Doyin Okupe, the former DG of the campaign team of the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, however, took to his Twitter page to back the president for taking such step
According to Doyin Okupe, the president is trying to safeguard democracy in West Africa and it is a commendable act
However, Sam Amadi has now reacted asking if Nigeria is at war. He said Nigeria is best contributing troops to ECOWAS
