Reactions As LP Chieftain Says If PO Is President & GRV & Edeoga Are Govs Nigeria’s GDP Should Grow

Labour party chieftain, Babatunde Gbadamosi, has stated that if the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi becomes the president and hopefully, the labour party governorship candidate in Lagos state, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour and the labour party governorship candidate in Enugu, Chijioke Edeoga become the governors of Lagos state and Enugu state respectively, the Nigeria’s GDP and PCI should increase within 4 years

He made the statement while anticipating the final outcome of the Lagos state governorhip election petition tribunal case between Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour and Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu

According to the post that he made, he said the Gov of Abia state, Alex Otti is already performing so having the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi alongside Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour and Chijioke as govs will increase the nation’s GDP within a short period of time

Kindly read part of his post below

However, there have been several reactions from social media users

Kindly read a few below

