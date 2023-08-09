NEWS

Reactions As LP Chieftain Releases New Photos Holding Posters Saying ‘ All Eyes On The Judiciary ‘

One of the labour party chieftains, Prof Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia has released some photos of himself and others holding posters with the inscription which says All Eyes On The Judiciary

The pictures were released after the legal representatives of the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, adopted their final written address at the presidential election petition court some days ago

It is no longer news that as it stands, what Nigerians are waiting for is the final judgement from the the judges of the presidential election petition court

However, the labour party chieftain has taken to his official Twitter page to share some photos of himself holding the posters

He could be seen alongside some other people holding the same thing

Kindly checkout some of the pictures below

T

However, after he posted the pictures, there have been several reactions from social media users

Kindly read a few of the reactions from below

Bodeblogs (
)

