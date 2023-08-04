Reactions As LP Chieftain, Doyin Okupe Backs Tinubu’s Stance On Military Action Of Niger Republic

As discussions continue regarding the optimal strategy for addressing the coup in Niger Republic, various responses have emerged concerning a set of social media posts by Labour Party leader, Dr. Doyin Okupe. He publicly expressed support for President Bola Tinubu’s proposition of employing military force to reinstate democracy in the French-speaking nation.

Okupe, who has previously served as the Director-General of the Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council, used his Twitter account to encourage Nigerians on Friday, August 4, to back President Tinubu’s plan to forcibly dislodge the coup instigators currently in power in Niger Republic.

He further asserted that the real measure of patriotism is displayed when Nigerians, setting aside their political disparities, unite in defense of their country’s sovereignty. Okupe also emphasized that the President is championing the establishment of democracy in the West African region.

While some individuals agreed with the Labour Party leader’s statements regarding the necessity for military involvement in Niger Republic, there were others who voiced their criticism.

