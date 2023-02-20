NEWS

Reactions As LP Candidate Acquires Injunction Barring INEC From Dealing With MC Oluomo In Lagos

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 316 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions As LP Candidate Acquires Injunction Barring INEC From Dealing With MC Oluomo In Lagos

If you will recall, the Lagos state INEC REC said the commission would use MC Oluomo’s transport organisation because others have been barred from Lagos State.

This announcement stirred mixed reactions online, especially from the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, online after he questioned INEC about that decision. It may seem as though Gbadebo has stopped that from happening for now in the coming election as he made the announcement saying he’s happy to announce that they have successfully acquired an injunction. The tweet from Gbadebo reads; 

I am happy to announce that this morning, We successfully acquired an injunction barring INEC LAGOS STATE from dealing in anyway shape or form with MC Oluomo or any of his associated agencies.

I am grateful to GOD almighty and my legal team, and to the people of Lagos. 

After announcing this, people took to the comment section to drop their reactions below, especially after Gbadebo put out a video with some of the lawyers at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Drop your comments below.

Content created and supplied by: TeamAnonymous (via 50minds
News )

#Reactions #Candidate #Acquires #Injunction #Barring #INEC #Dealing #Oluomo #LagosReactions As LP Candidate Acquires Injunction Barring INEC From Dealing With MC Oluomo In Lagos Publish on 2023-02-20 12:59:07



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

“If Peter Obi Wins The Election He Will Become A Threat To Politicians” Gov. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

3 seconds ago

Naira Redesign: APC Resolves That Buhari Must Make CBN & AGF Respect The S’Court Order- Bayo Onanuga

9 mins ago

“Nobody Should Deny Peter Obi Presidency if He wins, there May be Consequences” –Ohanaeze Ndigbo

10 mins ago

Fashola Tackling Keyamo Shows That The Expected Implosion In APC Has Started – Emmanuel Bello

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button