Reactions As LP Candidate Acquires Injunction Barring INEC From Dealing With MC Oluomo In Lagos

If you will recall, the Lagos state INEC REC said the commission would use MC Oluomo’s transport organisation because others have been barred from Lagos State.

This announcement stirred mixed reactions online, especially from the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, online after he questioned INEC about that decision. It may seem as though Gbadebo has stopped that from happening for now in the coming election as he made the announcement saying he’s happy to announce that they have successfully acquired an injunction. The tweet from Gbadebo reads;

I am happy to announce that this morning, We successfully acquired an injunction barring INEC LAGOS STATE from dealing in anyway shape or form with MC Oluomo or any of his associated agencies.

I am grateful to GOD almighty and my legal team, and to the people of Lagos.

After announcing this, people took to the comment section to drop their reactions below, especially after Gbadebo put out a video with some of the lawyers at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Drop your comments below.

Content created and supplied by: TeamAnonymous (via 50minds

News )

#Reactions #Candidate #Acquires #Injunction #Barring #INEC #Dealing #Oluomo #LagosReactions As LP Candidate Acquires Injunction Barring INEC From Dealing With MC Oluomo In Lagos Publish on 2023-02-20 12:59:07