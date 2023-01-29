Reactions As Little Girl Presents Datti With A Sword In Borno State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed’s campaign for president, which started in October and will end in February, continued on Saturday with an attack on another northern state.

This time, their campaign train went to Maiduguri, which is the capital of the state of Bornu. The last time the party got together was in Bauchi.

With their trip to Bornu, they have now been to all of the northern states. They have been to Niger, Gombe, Nasarawa, Taraba, Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, and Bauchi.

Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, the Labor Party’s vice presidential candidate, was given a gift after storming Bornu state before the party’s presidential rally.

A young girl was seen giving him a sword with a brand from the area and a plate made there.

After it was put online, the picture of Datti getting the gift and getting a pat on the back from the young woman quickly went viral.

