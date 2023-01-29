NEWS

Reactions As Little Girl Presents Datti With A Sword In Borno State

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 333 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed’s campaign for president, which started in October and will end in February, continued on Saturday with an attack on another northern state.

This time, their campaign train went to Maiduguri, which is the capital of the state of Bornu. The last time the party got together was in Bauchi.

With their trip to Bornu, they have now been to all of the northern states. They have been to Niger, Gombe, Nasarawa, Taraba, Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, and Bauchi.

Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, the Labor Party’s vice presidential candidate, was given a gift after storming Bornu state before the party’s presidential rally.

A young girl was seen giving him a sword with a brand from the area and a plate made there.

After it was put online, the picture of Datti getting the gift and getting a pat on the back from the young woman quickly went viral.

Please look at the picture further down.

Adigunlisky (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 333 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

I Saw Tinubu 2 Days Ago And I Drank Tea With Him And He Held His Tea Cup Very Well -Hannatu Musawa

5 mins ago

2023 Presidency: I Drank Tea With Tinubu A Few Days Ago, He Held His Cup Very Well – Hannatu Musawa

13 mins ago

Peter Obi Reacts After A Young Secondary School Pupil Donates Money For His Campaign

21 mins ago

Reactions As Obi Receives Cash Donation From An SS2 Female Student With Igbo And Yoruba Names

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button