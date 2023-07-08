NEWS

Reactions As Liquorose Shares New Stunning Photos Of Herself On Instagram.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 hours ago
0 352 1 minute read

Yesterday which was Friday, the 7th day of July, 2023, former BB Naija housemate who goes by the name of Liquorose took to Instagram to share some new photos of herself, and it sparked a lot of reactions too.

Checkout the photos that were shared by Liquorose Yesterday on Instagram below.

Just as seen in the above photos, the reality TV Star is looking beautiful and gorgeous as ever in her fine Outfit, and her hair was also Finley made in blonde colour.

Reacting to her Photos on Instagram, a lot of her fans, viewers and followers also took to her comment section to shower her with some nice words.

Checkout some of the reactions from her fans, viewers and followers on Instagram below.

What are your thoughts on the above photos shared by Liquorose? Feel free to share your thoughts with us using the comment section below, thank you.

MountOnKAi (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 hours ago
0 352 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

The Snippets Emerging From The Sitting Of The Tribunal Are Proving Us Right – Moyosore Jaji

7 mins ago

Probe Academics Results Of Political Office Holders Too – Nigerians React As Anambra Schoolgirl, Mmesoma Admits Forging Results

14 mins ago

If Mmesoma was from Plateau or Niger, it wouldn’t have been as hot as this – Shehu Sani

19 mins ago

Police Benjamin Hundeyin Reacts To The Video Of A Lady Who Hid Hard Drugs Inside Bread

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button