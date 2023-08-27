Reactions as Lionel Messi scores his 11th goal for Inter Miami

Few moments ago, Inter Miami locked horns with New York Red Bulls in their opening League game of the new campaign and it was a great outing for the visitors as they won the game 2-0 to cling all three points.

Gomez opened the scoreline for Inter Miami just 37 minutes into the first half and Lionel Messi added the second in the 89th minutes, that was all they needed to cling all three points.

Lionel Messi has made an incredible impact ever since moving to America and he’s definitely not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. Messi’s goal for Inter Miami few hours ago was his 11th for the club in just 9 appearances and that’s a crazy stat.

The Argentina National Team Captain netted a goal in his first game for the club against Cruz Azul and he followed it up with a brace and an assist in his second game against Atlanta United.

Messi then scored back to back brace against Orlando City and FC Dallas before scoring a goal each in the game against Charlotte FC and Philadelphia Union.

The 7 times Ballon D’Or winner didn’t stop there as he scored a goal again in the encounter against Nashville, he didn’t find the back of the net when Inter Miami locked horns with FC Cincinnati but he provided two beautiful assists for his teammates. All the goals combined together brings Lionel Messi’s tally to 11 goals and 3 assists in just nine appearances and he will definitely score more because you could clearly see how hungry he is.

