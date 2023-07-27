Reactions As Large Crowd Receives Otti After He Arrived The Venue Where 2 Policemen Were Murdered

The governor of Abia state, Dr Alex Otti has been captured at the scene where two policemen were murdered by Gunmen

The incident was a tragic one that caught the attention of several people within and outside the state

In a bid to sympathise and ensure calmness in the area where the incident occured, the governor visited the venue

In the photos that were shared online, Alex Otti visited the venue which is the Ariaria international market alongside his security operatives and aides

A large crowd was captured to have welcomed the gov after he arrived at the scene of the event.

In the photo that was shared by Alex Otti himself on his verified Twitter page, the crowd were seen hailing him after he arrived

While addressing them, the gov told them to be calm as the perpetuators will be fished out

