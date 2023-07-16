NEWS

Reactions as Lagos State Police PRO shares throwback Photos of himself in Police Training College.

Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer PRO, Benjamin Hundeyin has left Lagosians and social media users buzzing after sharing some throwback Photos of himself at the Police Mobile Force (PMF) Training College in Ila-Orangun, Osun State.

Sharing some throwback Photos of himself in Police Training College in Ila-Orangun, Osun State, the Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer PRO, Benjamin Hundeyin tweeted: “#Throwback to our days at the Police Mobile Force (PMF) Training College, Ila-Orangun, Osun State.”

This tweet from the Lagos State Police Command Public Reactions Officer PRO, Benjamin Hundeyin sharing throwback Photos of himself in Police Training College in Osun State has attracted reactions from Lagosians and social media users, as some have said Indeed there’s reward for hard work, while some have said they are happy for him.

A Twitter user wrote: “Indeed. There’s reward for hardwork”

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Lagosians and social media users:

Drop your take on this.

