Reactions as Lagos State Police PRO celebrates Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi after his promotion as ACP.

Celebrating Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi after his new appointment as the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer PRO, Benjamin Hundeyin tweeted: “Super super Congratulations to the latest Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

God bless you new rank sir.”

This tweet from the Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer PRO, Benjamin Hundeyin celebrating Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi new rank has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users, as some have congratulated him, saying he deserved it, while some have called them father and son.

A Twitter user wrote: “Congratulations @Princemoye1. This is a well deserved elevation. I wish you every success in your career.”

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Nigerians and social media users:

