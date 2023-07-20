NEWS

Reactions as Lagos State Police PRO celebrates Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi after his promotion as ACP.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 368 1 minute read

Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer PRO, Benjamin Hundeyin has left Nigerians and social media users buzzing after celebrating Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi after his new promotion as the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

Celebrating Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi after his new appointment as the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer PRO, Benjamin Hundeyin tweeted: “Super super Congratulations to the latest Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

God bless you new rank sir.”

This tweet from the Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer PRO, Benjamin Hundeyin celebrating Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi new rank has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users, as some have congratulated him, saying he deserved it, while some have called them father and son.

A Twitter user wrote: “Congratulations @Princemoye1. This is a well deserved elevation. I wish you every success in your career.”

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Nigerians and social media users:

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 368 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Senator Wear For Men To Senator Wear For Men To Rock This Weekend

2 mins ago

Mothers, Here Are Some Outfits That Can Be Complemented With Gele

13 mins ago

“Truly Buhari was right to say we are going to miss him, we are missing him already- Ibrahim

21 mins ago

High Cost Of Living: Tinubu Can’t Turn Himself Into King Solomon, He Needs Help From The FEC – Chuks Akunna

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button