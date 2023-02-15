Reactions As Lady Allegedly Uses ‘Eba’ To Mould Face Statue Of LP Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A lady has recently stirred Countless reactions online after she shared a statue photo of the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, that was made with Garri ‘Eba’.

The Unidentified Lady shared the Photo of this Presidential Candidate on her social media platform, which has stirred numerous reactions after it emerged online. Some began to wonder if the face statue was really made with the Eba, while some praise her for being so talented.

See the Face statue Photo below;

Checkout some of the reactions that the face statue generated Online below;

1. Everybody trying to use Peter Obi’s name to trend and make name. Does he even have what we want in a leader?

2. Peter Obi always bring out the good in people. Naija get talent and good people, that only shows when there is hope for the future.

3. The person that moulded the statue is not my problem, But what was that made of?

