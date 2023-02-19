Reactions As Labour Party Share Video Of Their Supporters Chanting Obi At PDP’s Campaign In Abuja

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With days now counting to go to February’s much awaited election that would decide who would be Nigeria’s next president. With the top three candidates Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar and Bola Ahmed Tinubu haven taken their campaign to states across Nigerians. Not only that, their supporters are also doing their own best in sensitising the people.

With that, the official handle of the Labour Party on Twitter shared a video showing the moment supporters of the party were seen chanting Obi at the PDP campaign in Apo Mechanic/Spare Parts Village, Abuja.

After this was shared by the party, mixed reactions trailed the video, with some people saying an official handler of the party shouldn’t be doing that, while some didn’t find fault in that. A Twitter user named Diji commented ‘This isn’t for you to post. Just retweet and keep moving’.

Below are reactions below.

What do you make of this? Watch the video here and drop your comments below.

TeamAnonymous (

)