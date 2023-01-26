Reactions As Labour Party Chieftain Reveals Record Obi Broke While Campaigning In Borno

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As presidential candidates continue to take their campaigns to every nook and cranny of the federation ahead of the upcoming general elections, reactions have begun trailing a social media post made by Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Isaac Balami in which he revealed a record broken by his party’s flag bearer, Peter Gregory Obi during his latest visit to the Northeastern state of Borno.

Taking to his Twitter handle to share videos of the event a few hours ago, Balami, who is a spokesman for the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, revealed that Obi became the first candidate to take host rallies in all nine local government areas in the southern part of Borno State in one day.

He wrote; “Peter Obi broke a record today to be the first Presidential Candidate to land in Biu and campaign to the 9 Local Government Areas of Borno South. We shall reciprocate this love and respect with our votes by God’s grace.”

As expected Balami’s tweet drew several reactions from Nigerians who trooped to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some persons marveled at the feat recorded by Obi, others applauded the Labour Party campaign team for their efforts in organizing the rallies.

See screenshots of some reactions below:

