Reactions As Labour Party Candidate, Peter Obi Shares Picture To Represent The New Nigeria He Wants

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi has caused reactions on social media after taking to his official Facebook page to share cartoon pictures that contain the three tribes we have in Nigeria, Igbo, Hausa, and Yoruba to represent the new Nigeria he wants to build.

However, the presidential election to elect the next president of Nigeria is coming up on the 25th of February, 2023. There is no doubt that the All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu is on the front line with Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, and People Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar. The next president of Nigeria is among these three.

Peter Obi wrote:

“Bravo to Julie Chiemerie for this subliminal, introspective, and desegregating yet holistic rendition of a New and POssible Nigeria.

Nigeria’s morning will soon come.

PeterObi”

The cartoon picture has generated reactions among Facebook users. Kindly read some of the reactions from Nigerians that commented below the picture on Facebook:

