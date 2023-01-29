Reactions As Kwankwaso’s Supporters Burn Their Red Caps As They Declare Support For Tinubu(Photo)

Many Nigerians on the social media platform, Twitter have begun to react to the photos of the Kwankwasiyya supporters burning their red caps as they declare support for Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that the red cap is the symbol for the Kwankwasiyya movement whose head is the former Governor of Kano State and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party.

In a recent photo shared by The Nation Newspaper on its verified Twitter page, the supporters of Kwankwasiyya were seen in their hundreds burning their red caps as they declare support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who hails from Lagos State is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 elections. He has been enjoying massive support from the northern region and other geo-political zones since he declared his presidential ambition some months ago under the ruling party.

News Source – The Nation Newspaper

