Reactions As Kwankwaso Supporters Burn Their Red Caps As They Declare Support For Tinubu

There has been a lot of backlash from Nigerians on Twitter about the photographs showing Kwankwasiyya fans burning their red caps in favor of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Remember that the red cap represents the Kwankwasiyya movement, which was founded by the New Nigeria Peoples Party’s presidential candidate and former governor of Kano State.

One recent photo provided by The Nation paper on its verified Twitter page saw hundreds of Kwankwasiyya fans burning red caps to show their support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

Bola One of the most prominent potential presidential candidates in the 2023 election is Lagos State native Ahmed Tinubu. Since he announced his candidacy for president under the ruling party a few months ago, he has received overwhelming support from the northern area and other geopolitical zones.

