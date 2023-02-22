Reactions as Kwankwaso shares pictures of mammoth crowd that welcomed him in Jigawa (Photos)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With less than a week to the presidential election, politicians continue to solicit support from Nigerians. The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is among the top names in the February 25 polls. The former Governor of Kano state visited Jigawa state for his presidential campaign rally as part of his final preparation for the presidential election. Kwankwaso posted some pictures taken from his campaign rally on his official Twitter handle and this has generated a lot of reactions from Nigerians.

Hear him, “The reception that greeted our arrival at Hadejia Local Government Area of Jigawa state today was as electrifying and massive as it could get. Our movement keeps waxing stronger toward the poll. A resounding victory on Saturday.”

Some Nigerians on social media were left in awe of how the former Governor of Kano state pulled such a huge crowd. Kwankwaso received praise from his supporters who are optimistic about their principal’s victory ahead of the February 25 polls. A user commented, “Like a joke, Kwankwaso is shaking the entire North. I hope he will not step down on Friday.”

