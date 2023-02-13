NEWS

Reactions As Keyamo Shares News Report Claiming S’West LP Chieftains Have Dumped Obi For Tinubu

Reactions have started in the wake of a news report shared by All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain Festus Keyamo indicating that some chieftains of the Labour Party (LP) in the southwest have collapsed their structure into that of the ruling party’s presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahm, with just two weeks until the start of what many political observers have predicted to be the most hotly contested presidential elections in Nigeria’s recent democratic history.

According to the article, which The NATION published on Monday, Omotosho Banji, the chairman of the Labour Party in the Southwest, persuaded other party officials in the area to merge their organizational structure with the APC ahead of the presidential elections. The action allegedly took place a few hours ago in Akure, the capital of Ondo State. Omowumi Olusola, the LP’s Ondo State Secretary Sola Alabi, and other well-known people are among the chieftains who are said to have deserted.

As was to be expected, a flurry of responses to Keyamo’s tweet have been posted online, with many Nigerians using the comments section to express their opinions.

While some people questioned whether the claims were accurate, others recalled that the APC earlier said the Labour Party lacked a framework that would help it win the future elections.

Below are some screenshots of reactions:

