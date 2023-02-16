This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions As Keyamo Mocks Opposition Camps Claiming New Naira Policy Will Undermine Tinubu’s Chances

With barely ten days to the commencement of the much-anticipated presidential elections in Nigeria, reactions have begun trailing a social media post made by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Festus Keyamo dismissing the notion that the contentious new naira policy initiated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will undermine the chances of his candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerging victorious in the upcoming polls.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle a few hours ago, Keyamo, who is the chief spokesperson of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, mocked opposition camps by stating that people contrary to general belief, Nigerians have decided to vote for his candidate regardless of the lingering naira scarcity.

Going further, APC chieftain stated that just the way those who initially lauded INEC’s deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) later fell victim to it, so also will people who think the naira redesign policy will affect Tinubu end up being confounded.

He wrote; “People have said whether they hide the money or not, they’ll vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Just like those who thought BVAS was designed for others, became the first victims of BVAS; so, those who think the people will turn against Tinubu because of this policy will be sorely disappointed.”

Quite interestingly, Keyamo’s tweet has drawn a flurry of reactions from Nigerians online as many took to the comments section to air their opinions.

While some persons wondered why the APC filed a suit against the federal government at the Supreme Court since the policy was not targeted at Tinubu, others argued that the current economic hardship occasioned by the naira scarcity could turn the masses against the ruling party which is seen as part and parcel of the Buhari government.

