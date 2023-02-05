Reactions As Kashim Shettima And Bola Tinubu Bow Their Head To Receive Prayers From Sheikh’ul Islam.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Popular Nigerian politician and social media personality, Adamu Garba had recently posted a few photos on his official Twitter page. In the photos, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima was seen bowing their heads receiving prayers from Sheikh’ul Islam. The photos has gotten over a thousand likes and comments in just a few hours of publication.

Adamu Garba never failed to accompany the photos with a write up as he said, “We got the blessings from Sheikh’ul Islam and we are fortified Insha Allah. May Allah protect us and see us through success in the coming Feb 25th election. Ameen.”

Many people who saw this were amazed as to what they saw as they reacted positively to the post, while others gave their thoughts and opinions on what they saw.

