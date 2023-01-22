Reactions As Kano Residents Storm Kano Pillars Stadium To Rally For Obi
Video currently circulating online has captured a large number of Kano Residents Trooping Into The venue of the OBIDATTI Rally in Kano state
The labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, and his running mate , Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, on Sunday, took their presidential campaign to one of the states in the core north
The campaign in the Kano came following a successful outing in Kaduna on Saturday. The Kaduna rally was filled with a mammoth crowd and going by pictures and videos shared from the Kano rally, a large crowd was also recorded
A video of supporters of the labor party in Kano has surfaced online. They could be seen walking into the venue which is the home stadium to the best football team in the state, Kano pillars
In the viral video, some of the supporters could be seen dancing and talking while they find their way in
When they say "Peter Obi is not known in the core North",
JUST LOL IN THEIR FACES😁🤣😂😁😂#VoteLP
Vibranium. Omotara Johnson. Apostle Suleiman. Zubby. Chidi Mokeme. Sai Obi
Kano State. #ShantyTown #ObiDattiInKano pic.twitter.com/qIOwX6Zvgl
— Josh π (@itssonjosh) January 22, 2023
