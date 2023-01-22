Reactions As Kano Residents Storm Kano Pillars Stadium To Rally For Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Video currently circulating online has captured a large number of Kano Residents Trooping Into The venue of the OBIDATTI Rally in Kano state

The labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, and his running mate , Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, on Sunday, took their presidential campaign to one of the states in the core north

The campaign in the Kano came following a successful outing in Kaduna on Saturday. The Kaduna rally was filled with a mammoth crowd and going by pictures and videos shared from the Kano rally, a large crowd was also recorded

A video of supporters of the labor party in Kano has surfaced online. They could be seen walking into the venue which is the home stadium to the best football team in the state, Kano pillars

In the viral video, some of the supporters could be seen dancing and talking while they find their way in

Kindly check out the video link below

Bodeblogs (

)