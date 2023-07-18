Reactions As Kano Residents Mount Massive Billboard To Celebrate Obi’s Birthday

The 19th of July 2023 would mark the 62nd birthday of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi. While Obi might have made it clear that he isn’t going to celebrate his 62nd birthday, his supporters across the country have shown to be very optimistic about his birthday.

A photo currently making rounds on social media which shows a massive billboard mounted in Kano State to celebrate Obi’s birthday is causing lots of mixed reactions.

The billboard was mounted with a write-up that reads, “Kano Obidients wishes a happy birthday to the man of the year, the man of the people, the man of hope. We love you your Excellency, Peter Onwubuasi Gregory Obi.”

The massive support shown to Peter Obi from his followers in the north has stirred several reactions from netizens after the photo was shared on Twitter.

A Twitter user, @Vic Tor wrote; “Wow, I love this… Happy Birthday to one of Nigeria’s greatest politicians. I’ve personally learnt a lot from Obi and his unique lifestyle. I pray God continue to keep him as he ages. Who said Obi is not known in the north.”

@MOnwuchekwaa wrote; “Normally, there’s a thin line to which this man can hold us again because even as the man dey warn reach we still get coconut head. Person say no party, day never even reach bill board don unveil. Now imagine if this man didn’t calm his supporters against violence…”

@sweetsixtien wrote; “Kano wan drag Obi with Edo State! Abi na Rivers! Abi na Nassarawa! Abi na Ebonyi! Abi na Lagos! Abi na Bayelsa! Abi na Plateau! Abi na Me, cos my love for this great man pass all of Una combine! Omo this is lovely!”

Credit: @Nwaadaz/Twitter

Divineword (

)