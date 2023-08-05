Reactions as Jubril A. Gawat shares photo of Atiku in an office with Tinubu’s photo at his back.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Special assistant on New media, Jubril A. Gawat has left Nigerians and social media users buzzing after sharing a photo of the 2023 People Democratic Party PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in an office with a portrait of Nigerian President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu hanging at his back.

Sharing a photo of Atiku Abubakar in an office with a portrait of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu hanging behind him, Jubril A. Gawat tweeted:

This tweet from Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Senior Special assistant on New media, Jubril A. Gawat sharing a photo of Atiku Abubakar with a portrait photo of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his back has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users, as some have said the likes trouble, while some have commended the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar ‘statemanship’.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Nigerians and social media users:

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (

)