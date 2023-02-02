Reactions As Inibehe Effiong Claims Udom Emmanuel Is A Visiting Governor As He Spends Greater Time In Lagos

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Popular human rights lawyer, good governance advocate, public affairs commentator, activist, and columnist, Inibehe Effiong has maintained that the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel spends a great amount of his time in Lagos.

Mr. Effiong, who made this known through a post he made on his official Twitter page, insisted that the presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu made a valid point in referring to the Governor as “that boy that is living in his backyard in Lagos,” adding that if he is not a boy, he would not have embarked on the insane construction of a new governor’s lodge in Lagos State.

He, however, concluded that no one should drag Akwa Ibom into Governor Udom’s pretentious political fight with Tinubu.

