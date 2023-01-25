Reactions As Igwe Peter of Anambra Gives Seyi Tinubu Igbo Chieftaincy Title During Visit

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Seyi Tinubu, the son of the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was honoured with a chieftaincy title after a meeting of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, the National Union of Journalists, the Anambra Association of Town Union, and the Anambra Association of Town Union Women Chapter, amongst others.

In a recent report by the Nation Nigeria and the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Centre, Mr. Seyi Tinubu, who went to Anambra state to spread the gospel of his father’s presidential ambition, emphasised that the presidential elections were not about an individual, nor were they ethnic or regional; rather, they were for Nigerians, as he called for unity and progress amongst all citizens.

He said, “Many of you don’t know you’re my in-laws; my wife, Chinwe-Layal, is from here, in Anambra.” He goes on to reiterate the importance of the presidential election: “This election is not a regional one; it’s our presidential election.” Let’s put aside religion, ethnicity, and everything else that divides us and vote for capacity. “We are all Nigerians, and we want the best for the country.”

After due consultations, he visited the palace of his royal highness, Igwe Peter Anugwu, who bestowed on him the title of “Nwannedinamba of Igbo land.”

