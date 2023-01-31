Reactions As Huge Crowd Welcome APC Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu To Anambra State Today (Photos)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Many Nigerians have begun to react as a huge crowd welcome the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Anambra State today.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress is in Anambra State in continuation of his presidential campaign rally ahead of next month’s general elections.

Anambra State in the South-East geopolitical zone is the home of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party. Peter Obi was a two-term Governor of the state under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

The recent photos of the large turnout for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress which was shared by The Nation paper have generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians.

