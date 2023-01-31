NEWS

Reactions As Huge Crowd Welcome APC Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu To Anambra State Today (Photos)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 340 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Many Nigerians have begun to react as a huge crowd welcome the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Anambra State today.

(Photo Credit – The Nation paper Verified Facebook Page)

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress is in Anambra State in continuation of his presidential campaign rally ahead of next month’s general elections.

(Photo Credit – The Nation paper Verified Facebook Page)

Anambra State in the South-East geopolitical zone is the home of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party. Peter Obi was a two-term Governor of the state under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

The recent photos of the large turnout for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress which was shared by The Nation paper have generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians.

Source – The Nation paper Verified Facebook Page

OgbeniPOG (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 340 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Photos: Moment Peter Obi Arrived in Yola for his Presidential Campaign Rally

6 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Why I’m Backing Tinubu -Nnamani, Putin Threatened To Blow Me Up -Boris Johnson

7 mins ago

Why I Chose Tinubu Over Atiku – Prominent PDP Senator, Nnamani Opens Up

15 mins ago

The Attack In Kano On Buhari Was Properly Coordinated & Funded Allegedly By Tinubu – Melaye Alleges

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button