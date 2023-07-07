Reactions As House Of Reps Speaker, Abbas Paid A Visit To Former Gov, Rabiu Kwankwaso In Abuja Today

A former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has reacted after the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Tajudeen Abbas paid him a courtesy visit.

Tajudeen Abbas was elected as the Speaker of the House of Representatives few weeks ago during the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP is one of the most respected and revered politicians in the northern region of Nigeria. He had earlier paid a courtesy visit to the new President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress defeated other strong contenders including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party to clinch the apex political seat in the country. He has since been sworn in as the 16th president of Nigeria.

Reacting, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso said; “I was pleased to receive the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajuddeen Abbas, accompanied by the House Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Aliyu Sani Madaki and Hon. Mukhtar Yarima, at my Abuja residence, today.”

He stated further; “The visit bordered on matters of national importance. – RMK”

The recent post by Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso on his verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

