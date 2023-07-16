NEWS

Reactions As Hip hop Singer, Naira Marley Shares Lovely Pictures In Native Agbada Outfit Online

Nigerian Popular Hip hop singer, and songwriter, Azeez Adeshina Fashola better known by his stage name as Naira Marley has sparked lots of reactions on social media from his fans , and followers as he took tobhis Instagram page to share adorable pictures of himself rocking matching native Agbada dress with beautiful head cap style, as he posed for the camera in styles.He looks like a Chief with beads on his neck and wrists or as if he is celebrating his birthday online.

Azeez Adeshina Faahola also known as Naira Marley is a Nigerian Popular Hip hop musician, songwriter, and music producer.. He has been very active in his singing career over a decade and has since released several hit songs and collaborated with other singers in Nigeria. Naira Marley sings in English, Pidgin, and Yoruba, his music is blend of Afrobeats and hip hop. He derived his stage name from Jamaican singer, Bob Marley.

