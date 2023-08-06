NEWS

Reactions As GRV Released A Video and Say Agbadorians Months After Their WhatsApp Group Assignment

Renowned Nigerian architect, activist, and politician, Gbadebo Chinedu Patrick Rhodes-Vivour, commonly known as GRV, made a statement on his official Twitter handle that led to a lot of reactions from both his supporters and those that are not his supporters. The statement, which came alongside a video clip, read, “Agbadorians months after their WhatsApp group assignment,”

The brief statement of the gubernatorial candidate for the Labour Party in the Lagos Governorship election made some fans criticize him, while others made fun of the statement.

“Agbadorians” in the tweet is a banter name that opposition fans and supporters call the supporters of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. “Agbado”, in itself, is a word from the Yoruba language that means Corn.

https://twitter.com/GRVlagos/status/1688163711368699904?s=20

