Reactions As GRV Calls For Suspension Of CMD Manager As Female Doctor Dies During Elevator Collapse

The Lagos state labor party governorhip candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour has called for the suspension of the CMD and Facility manger following the death of a young female doctor, Vwaere Diaso

In a press statement that the labour party governorship candidate released on his verified Twitter page on Wednesday, he said those in charge of the elevator that collapsed should be suspended

According to his post, the young doctor died after the elevator collapsed at the general hospital in Odan, Lagos Island

He said the passing away of the doctor in a proffesion whose adherents symbolize compassion and dedication is one incident that is too much to bear

He said it is disconcerting that in all of the incident the wife of the Lagos state governor has taken it upon herself to address the protesting doctors

He however sent his condolence to the family of the deceased

