Reactions As Governor Seyi Makinde Was Pictured Together With Bola Ahmed Tinubu In Oyo State(Photos)

Many Nigerians have begun to react as the executive Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde was pictured together with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Seyi Makinde, a Governor under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party is one of the G-5 Governors who are against the presidential ambition of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. The leader of the G-5 Governors otherwise known as Integrity Group is Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress is in Oyo State in continuation of his presidential campaign rally ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

The recent photos of Seyi Makinde and Bola Ahmed Tinubu shared by a member of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Ayoade Ojeniyi have generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers.

Source – Ayoade Ojeniyi Official Facebook Page

